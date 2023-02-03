South Sudan violence kills 27 on eve of pope's visit

Africa

Reuters
03 February, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2023, 05:13 pm

Related News

South Sudan violence kills 27 on eve of pope's visit

Reuters
03 February, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2023, 05:13 pm
Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Holy Mass in St Peter&#039;s Basilica at the Vatican, 24 December, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Holy Mass in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, 24 December, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Twenty-seven people have been killed in South Sudan in tit-for-tat violence involving cattle herders and militia fighters, a regional government official said, as the country prepares to welcome Pope Francis.

The pope is set to arrive in South Sudan on Friday from neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, hoping to jolt a peace process aimed at ending a decade of conflict fought mostly on ethnic lines that has killed hundreds of thousands of people.

Fighters from a rebel group on Thursday killed six people from a herding community in Central Equatoria state. Herders retaliated later in the day by killing 21 civilians in a nearby area, including five children and a pregnant woman, said Kajo-Keji county commissioner Phanuel Dumo.

Dumo accused the National Salvation Front (NAS) – one of a handful of anti-government militias operating in the country – of attacking the herders. NAS denied it was responsible.

Mayom Ateny Wai, Secretary General of the Bor community of herders, denied retaliating against civilians and said NAS was to blame for those deaths.

A peace deal signed in 2018 by the main parties to civil war from 2013-2018 has significantly reduced violence in South Sudan in recent years.

But lower-level clashes between rival communities regularly flare up. And violence remains rife in areas where rights to grazing areas, water, cultivation grounds and other resources are under dispute.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, who is accompanying the pope to South Sudan, said he was horrified by the latest killings.

"It is a story too often heard across South Sudan. I again appeal for a different way: for South Sudan to come together for a just peace," he said on Twitter.

World+Biz

South Sudan / Pope Francis / violence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBS

What makes India's billionaires' support special for Adani

7h | Panorama
Photo: Rejaul Hafiz Rahi

A jackal farewell

8h | Earth
The trio spearheading the revival of book cover designs

The trio spearheading the revival of book cover designs

9h | Panorama
Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

23h | TBS Round Table
Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

21h | TBS Entertainment
Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

1d | TBS Current Affairs
What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

22h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane