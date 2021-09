Former South African President Jacob Zuma, who is facing fraud and corruption charges, sings after his appearance in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, May 26, 2021. Photo :Reuters

South Africa's jailed former president Jacob Zuma has been placed on medical parole because of his ill health, the government's correctional services department said on Sunday.

Last month prison authorities said Zuma underwent unspecified surgery and was in hospital with more operations planned.