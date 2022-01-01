South Africa's anti-apartheid veteran Tutu to be laid to rest in state funeral

Africa

Reuters
01 January, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 01 January, 2022, 10:55 am

Related News

South Africa's anti-apartheid veteran Tutu to be laid to rest in state funeral

Hundreds of well-wishers queued on Thursday and Friday to pay their last respects to Tutu as he lay in state at the cathedral in a simple, closed pine coffin with rope handles, in accordance with his wishes for a frugal funeral

Reuters
01 January, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 01 January, 2022, 10:55 am
The Dean of St. George&#039;s Cathedral Michael Weeder and Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba stand at the casket containing the body of Archbishop Desmond Tutu at St. Georges Cathedral, in Cape Town, South Africa, December 30, 2021. Photo :Reuters
The Dean of St. George's Cathedral Michael Weeder and Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba stand at the casket containing the body of Archbishop Desmond Tutu at St. Georges Cathedral, in Cape Town, South Africa, December 30, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a hero of the struggle against apartheid in South Africa, will be laid to rest on Saturday in an official state funeral in St George's Cathedral, Cape Town, where for years he preached against racial injustice.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the main eulogy for Tutu, whose death on Sunday aged 90 triggered an outpouring of tributes from around the world.

Tutu, awarded the Nobel Peace prize in 1984 for his non-violent opposition to white minority rule, was known for his infectious laugh and easy-going manner but they belied a steely resolve to fight for the downtrodden during the darkest hours of apartheid and beyond into the 21st century.

Widely revered across South Africa's racial and cultural divides for his moral integrity, Tutu never stopped fighting for his vision of a "Rainbow Nation", in which all races in post-apartheid South Africa could live in harmony.

"Without forgiveness, there's no future," the charismatic cleric once said.

SIMPLE COFFIN

Hundreds of well-wishers queued on Thursday and Friday to pay their last respects to Tutu as he lay in state at the cathedral in a simple, closed pine coffin with rope handles, in accordance with his wishes for a frugal funeral.

As Anglican archbishop of Cape Town, Tutu turned St George's into a refuge for anti-apartheid activists during the turbulent 1980s and 1990s when security forces brutally repressed the mass democratic movement.

His body will be cremated in a private ceremony after Saturday's requiem mass and will then be interred behind the pulpit from where he once denounced bigotry and racial tyranny.

Church bells have tolled daily this week at St George's in honour of the man often described as South Africa's "moral compass". Many would refer to Tutu as "Tata" or father.

"Sometimes strident, often tender, never afraid and seldom without humour, Desmond Tutu's voice will always be the voice of the voiceless," is how long-time friend and former president Nelson Mandela, who died in December 2013, described his friend.

Top News / World+Biz

south africa / Desmond Tutu / anti-apartheid / funeral

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Waterhen flies vertically up.

The recipe for looking at and appreciating a waterhen!

1h | Panorama
Vestrahorn is known as &quot;batman mountain&quot; because of its particular shape and the gothic atmosphere that surrounds it. Photo: Juan Pablo Bassi.

The land of midnight sun and hot springs

2h | In Focus
Tarbiyatul Millat Academy Madrasa, from which Kamruzzaman Kanto completed his Dakhil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Aminbazar killing: The decade-old trauma of the victims’ families

3h | Panorama
New year gift for petrolheads

New year gift for petrolheads

7h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Zoo or prison?

Zoo or prison?

23h | Videos
Last moment preparation of international trade fair 2022

Last moment preparation of international trade fair 2022

23h | Videos
The Ashes: A Love Story

The Ashes: A Love Story

23h | Videos
Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Bangladesh Bank logo
Banking

Bank accounts to be inoperable after 6 months of inactivity