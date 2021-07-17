South Africa unrest death toll climbs to 212: minister

Africa

BSS/AFP
17 July, 2021, 09:25 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 09:26 am

Members of the military keep guard outside looted shops as the country deploys army to quell unrest linked to jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, in Soweto, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Members of the military keep guard outside looted shops as the country deploys army to quell unrest linked to jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, in Soweto, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Unrest in South Africa has claimed 212 lives, the government said on Friday, a sharp jump from the 117 deaths announced the previous day.
 
Government minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told a news conference most of the new fatalities had occurred in the southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province, the epicentre of the violence.
 
But, she said, the situation was "gradually and firmly returning to normality."
 
Ntshavheni reported that 1,488 additional incidents were reported in KZN overnight, but did not give details.
 
The province also reported an additional 89 deaths over the past 24 hours.
 
More than 2,550 people have been arrested, Ntshavheni said. There were no new incidents reported in Gauteng province which includes the financial capital Johannesburg, where 56 cases of violence or looting have been recorded since the start of the unrest a week ago.
 
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is due to address the nation on Friday night, said earlier that the unrest had been "planned" and the government would hunt down those responsible

