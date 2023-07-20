South Africa says Putin to stay away from BRICS summit

Africa

Reuters
20 July, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 09:10 am

Related News

South Africa says Putin to stay away from BRICS summit

Reuters
20 July, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 09:10 am
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a televised address in Moscow, Russia, June 26, 2023, in this still image taken from video. Kremlin.ru/Handout via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a televised address in Moscow, Russia, June 26, 2023, in this still image taken from video. Kremlin.ru/Handout via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend a summit of the BRICS nations in August, South Africa said on Wednesday, ending months of speculation about whether the country would arrest him on an international warrant.

South Africa faced a dilemma in hosting the summit because, as a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC) that issued the warrant in March, it would be obliged to arrest Putin for alleged war crimes by Russia during its invasion of Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be at the Johannesburg summit on 22-24 Aug instead of Putin, alongside the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa, South Africa's presidency said in a statement.

The announcement followed consultations on Tuesday night between South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and leaders of political parties from the BRICS group of emerging economies.

The Kremlin said Putin would dial into the BRICS summit by video call.

The ICC's arrest warrant for Putin accuses him of the war crime of illegally deporting children from Ukraine.

Moscow has said the warrant is legally void as Russia is not a member of the ICC. It has not concealed a programme under which it has brought thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia, but presents it as a humanitarian campaign to protect orphans and children abandoned in the war zone.

A court filing made public on Tuesday showed Ramaphosa had asked permission from the ICC not to arrest Putin because doing so would amount to a declaration of war and potentially scupper African efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

FRIENDLY TO RUSSIA

South Africa says it is neutral in the Ukraine conflict, but it has been criticised by Western powers for being friendly to Russia, a strong ally of the governing African National Congress under apartheid.

Andre Thomashausen, emeritus professor of international law at the University of South Africa, said Putin's no-show might mean the BRICS summit would not be as groundbreaking as some had expected.

Some BRICS countries considered the summit an opportunity to find a currency that could rival the U.S. dollar, but Thomashausen said this was now unlikely to happen.

Reaction to Putin staying away drew mixed reactions in South Africa.

Johannesburg resident Lunga Tshabalala said it was "an upside for a whole lot of people ... that don't feel like we need the alliance with Russia".

Others, like Mahlatse Makgoba, disapproved, saying strong relations with Russia could help South Africa economically.

Top News / World+Biz

Vladimir Putin / south africa / BRICS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to DNCC, there are 1,804 shops under their jurisdiction, including the wholesale vegetable markets in the Karwan Bazar area. It wants to relocate all of them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why is it taking so long to relocate Karwan Bazar?

24m | Panorama
Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

1d | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

1d | Panorama
An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

15h | TBS World
Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

17h | TBS World
What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

19h | TBS World
WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers