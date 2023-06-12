South Africa may opt out of hosting Brics summit over Putin arrest

South Africa is planning to abandon it's role as the host of this years Brics summit to avoid the possible arrest of the Russian president Vladimir Putin, who is currently wanted by the international criminal court on charges of war crimes.

On Saturday, South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, briefed Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, on the upcoming visit by African leaders to Russia and Ukraine in an attempt to end hostilities, reports The Guardian.

Although, China has it's own peace mission under way, South Africa with five other African states, is trying to garner support for a new peace plan. Ramaphosa has recruited Zambia, Senegal, Republic of Congo, Uganda, and Egypt to join his peace delegation.