South Africa election set to end three decades of ANC dominance

Africa

Reuters
01 June, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 06:08 pm

Related News

South Africa election set to end three decades of ANC dominance

Vote tallying from Wednesday's poll was entering the final stages on Saturday morning, with results in from over 98% of polling stations giving the ANC 40.29%.

Reuters
01 June, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 06:08 pm
The Electoral Commission of South Africa, in Midrand, South Africa, May 31, 2024. REUTERS/Alet Pretorius
The Electoral Commission of South Africa, in Midrand, South Africa, May 31, 2024. REUTERS/Alet Pretorius

South Africa was set to end three decades of dominance by the party that freed it from apartheid on Saturday, as voters angry at joblessness, inequality and power shortages slashed the African National Congress's (ANC) share of the vote to 40%.

A dramatically weakened mandate for the legacy party of Nelson Mandela, down from the 57.5% it got in the previous 2019 parliamentary election, means the ANC must share power with a rival in order to keep it - an unprecedented prospect.

"We can talk to everybody and anybody," Gwede Mantashe, the ANC chair and current mines and energy minister, told reporters in comments broadcast by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), dodging a question about who the party was discussing a possible coalition deal with.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Vote tallying from Wednesday's poll was entering the final stages on Saturday morning, with results in from over 98% of polling stations giving the ANC 40.29%.

The main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), had 21.63% and uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), a new party led by former president Jacob Zuma, managed to grab 14.71%.

The ANC has won every previous national election by a landslide since the historic 1994 vote that ended white minority rule, but over the last decade its support has dwindled as the economy stagnated, unemployment rose and roads and power stations crumbled.

MK's strong performance, especially in Zuma's home province of KwaZulu-Natal, is one of the main reasons the ANC failed to secure a majority and will now have to strike a coalition deal or another form of agreement with one or more smaller parties.

"WE ARE ALL TALKING"

Political parties' share of the vote determine their seats in the National Assembly, which elects the nation's president.

Investors in Africa's most industrialised economy will hope the uncertain picture can quickly become clear and that the country avoids an extended period of wrangling if the parties struggle to reach an agreement.

Some parties have questioned what they say are vote-counting inconsistencies that may lead to some results being contested.

"There is peace, there is harmony. We (are) all talking to one another," ANC First Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane said on SABC. "I (would) wish the mood that is here can permeate to communities and voters."

President Cyril Ramaphosa can in theory still keep his job, as the former liberation movement was on course to get about twice as many votes as the next party. But he will be weakened and could face calls to quit both from opposition parties and critics in the deeply-divided ANC.

On Friday, however, a top ANC official backed him to stay on as party leader, and analysts say he has no obvious successor.

A deal to keep the ANC in the presidency could involve opposition backing in exchange either for cabinet posts or for more control of parliament, perhaps even the speaker.

The election commission has pencilled in a final results announcement for Sunday.

World+Biz

south africa / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

9h | Panorama
Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

1d | Panorama
An area clear-felled for tobacco cultivation on the bank of the river Sangu in Bandarban. The chemicals used in tobacco farming also pollute the creeks – the main source of drinking water for hill communities. Photo: Syed Zakir Hussain

How tobacco farming is speeding up deforestation in the hills

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Can you tell the quality of a fabric?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Kushtia sugar mills ltd will be launched?

Kushtia sugar mills ltd will be launched?

32m | Videos
Donald Trump found guilty in bribery case

Donald Trump found guilty in bribery case

2h | Videos
The first U.S. president to face criminal sentencing

The first U.S. president to face criminal sentencing

3h | Videos
The tech giant is looking for alternative markets outside the Chinese ring

The tech giant is looking for alternative markets outside the Chinese ring

7h | Videos