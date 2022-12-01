Somalia says around 40 al Shabaab fighters killed in clashes

Africa

Reuters
01 December, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 09:38 pm

Related News

Somalia says around 40 al Shabaab fighters killed in clashes

Reuters
01 December, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 09:38 pm
FILE PHOTO: Somali military officers march in a parade during celebrations to mark the 62nd anniversary of the Somali National Armed Forces in Mogadishu, Somalia April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Feisal Omar/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Somali military officers march in a parade during celebrations to mark the 62nd anniversary of the Somali National Armed Forces in Mogadishu, Somalia April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Feisal Omar/File Photo

Somali forces killed about 40 al Shabaab fighters in the Middle Shabelle region, the government said on Thursday, the latest clashes in a months-long offensive that aims to weaken the grip of the Islamist militant group.

Al Shabaab, an al Qaeda franchise that is seeking impose its interpretation of Islamic law across the country, frequently stages deadly attacks in the capital Mogadishu and elsewhere.

On Sunday al Shabaab stormed a heavily guarded hotel near the president's residence in Mogadishu, killing nine people.

The government, supported by clan militias and African Union troops, says it has killed more than 600 members of al Shabaab and recaptured 68 settlements over the last three months, as part of concerted efforts to end the militants' control over large portions of the Horn of Africa country.

Al Shabaab's restrictions on deliveries of international aid have compounded the impact of the worst drought in four decades, officials say, leaving Somalia on the brink of famine.

Different sides often give conflicting accounts of clashes.

"The security forces and our international allies killed around 40 al Shabaab fighters and wounded several others," Somalia's information ministry said in a statement.

The ministry described it as a planned operation in a forest near the village of Ali Foldhere in Middle Shabelle on Wednesday night, but al Shabaab and one clan fighter said the fighting arose from an attack by the militants.

World+Biz

Somalia / al Shabaab / killed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

11h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

AIUB is committed to provide an enriching undergraduate and graduate experience: VC Dr Carmen Z. Lamagna

12h | Panorama
On one side of the cafe is a super shop where a customer can find all things affordable. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Honest Cafe: Where the customers also share the profit

14h | Panorama
The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

4 African nations standout in Qatar World Cup

4 African nations standout in Qatar World Cup

53m | Videos
World to see first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match Friday

World to see first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match Friday

1h | Videos
Raihan shows remarkable improvement in one month of gene therapy

Raihan shows remarkable improvement in one month of gene therapy

3h | Videos
Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending