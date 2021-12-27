Somali president suspends PM in latest power move, US appeals for calm

Africa

Reuters
27 December, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 04:15 pm

Related News

Somali president suspends PM in latest power move, US appeals for calm

Government spokesman Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu said the president's action was unconstitutional and that Roble would continue with his duties

Reuters
27 December, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 04:15 pm
Somalia&#039;s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed addresses delegates at the Somali election negotiation in Mogadishu, Somalia May 27, 2021 REUTERS/Feisal Omar/File Photo
Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed addresses delegates at the Somali election negotiation in Mogadishu, Somalia May 27, 2021 REUTERS/Feisal Omar/File Photo

Summary:

  • PM's powers suspended in probe over land
  • President also fires commander of marine forces
  • Assistant minister says suspension an "indirect coup"

Somali's president said on Monday he had suspended the prime minister for suspected corruption in the latest power struggle distracting the government from an Islamist insurgency, prompting the United States to call for calm.

The move amounted to an "indirect coup" by President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, assistant information minister Abdirahman Yusuf Omar Adala said.

Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble was not immediately available for comment. Government spokesman Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu said the president's action was unconstitutional and that Roble would continue with his duties.

The US Embassy urged de-escalation from both sides in the Horn of Africa country.

"We strongly urge Somalia's leaders to take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions in Mogadishu, refrain from provocative actions and avoid violence," it said on Twitter.

Mohamed accused Roble of stealing land owned by the Somali National Army and of interfering with a defence ministry investigation.

It is the latest round in a long-running dispute between the two leaders that analysts say serves as a distraction from the government's fight against al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab.

Mohamed also said he had also removed the commander of marine forces, General Abdihamid Mohamed Dirir, from office while a similar investigation was being carried out.

Dirir was not immediately available for comment.

Assistant Information Minister Adala said the deployment of security forces around Roble's office would not prevent Roble from carrying out his duties.

"What is going on this morning is (an) indirect coup but it will not win," he said on Facebook.

Mohamed and Roble on Sunday each accused the other of holding up ongoing parliamentary elections in a country riven by militant attacks and clan rivalries. The United States late on Sunday called for a credible and rapid conclusion to the elections.

In September, Mohamed suspended Roble's power to hire and fire officials in a dispute nominally over a murder investigation that generated months of tension.

Mohamed and Roble first clashed in April, when the president unilaterally extended his four-year term by two years, prompting army factions loyal to each man to seize rival positions in the capital, Mogadishu.

The confrontation was resolved when the president put Roble in charge of security and organising delayed legislative and presidential elections and parliament reversed the presidential term extension.

Top News / World+Biz

Somalia / Somalia PM / Somalia unrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

1d | Mode
The Baldah Garden is a crucial research ground for local botanists, botany and zoology students and naturists. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS.

Saving Baldah for the sake of research

1d | Panorama
Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

2d | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

21h | Videos
Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

22h | Videos
Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US