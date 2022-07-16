Six killed in rare attack near Malian capital

Africa

Reuters
16 July, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 08:56 pm

Related News

Six killed in rare attack near Malian capital

Reuters
16 July, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 08:56 pm
A general view of the city of Bamako pictured from the point G in Bamako, Mali August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Luc Gnago/
A general view of the city of Bamako pictured from the point G in Bamako, Mali August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Luc Gnago/

Unidentified armed men killed six people at a checkpoint 70 km (44 miles) east of Mali's capital Bamako, the security ministry said on Friday.

It did not say who was responsible for the attack, which took place overnight on Thursday in an area in southwestern Mali that has been relatively untouched by the Islamist insurgency ravaging central and northern regions.

Three of the people killed were members of the security forces and three were civilians, the ministry said in an online post, without giving further details.

Mali is struggling to stem the insurgency that took root after a 2012 coup and has since spread from the West African country's arid north into neighbouring countries. Thousands have died and millions have been displaced across the Sahel region.

Some of the groups have links to al Qaeda and Islamic State.

World+Biz

Mali / Mali militant attacks / Bamako

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

10h | Health
TBS Illustration

The weight of work stress on mental health

11h | Health
Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

12h | Wheels
History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

12h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ananta-Barsha blessed with love of fans

Ananta-Barsha blessed with love of fans

12m | Videos
Will Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia mitigate gasoline cost?

Will Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia mitigate gasoline cost?

12m | Videos
Food security is also a concern in Bangladesh

Food security is also a concern in Bangladesh

22m | Videos
Will the launch business be affected due to Padma Bridge?

Will the launch business be affected due to Padma Bridge?

27m | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

4
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur