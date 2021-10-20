Seventeen people killed in a road accident in Cairo
At least 17 people were killed on Wednesday when a truck and a microbus collided on the Ring Road in Greater Cairo, state newspaper Al-Ahram said.
At least 17 people were killed on Wednesday when a truck and a microbus collided on the Ring Road in Greater Cairo, state newspaper Al-Ahram said.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.