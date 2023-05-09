Over 5,500 still missing in flood-hit east Congo: local official

Africa

Reuters
09 May, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 03:56 pm

Related News

Over 5,500 still missing in flood-hit east Congo: local official

Reuters
09 May, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 03:56 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

More than 5,500 people are still unaccounted for in an area in east Democratic of Congo where floods killed more than 400 people last week, a local official said on Tuesday, as shaken survivors waited for food aid.

Scores of bodies have been recovered from the villages of Bushushu and Nyamukubi in South Kivu province's Kalehe territory since torrential rain caused landslides and flash floods on Thursday, flattening buildings and sweeping away crops.

Mass graves were dug over the weekend to dispose of the dead, many of whom were women and children, prompting complaints from some civil society groups who said the burials were undignified.

Red Cross workers have sounded the alarm about a lack of supplies and equipment to assist more than 8,800 affected residents, many left homeless and traumatised after one of the deadliest natural disasters in Congo's recent history.

Kalehe administrator Thomas Bakenga Zirimwabagabo said on Tuesday that 411 bodies had been found so far and that at least 5,525 people were still missing.

A government delegation arrived in the area on Monday evening and was expected to bring food and tents for the survivors. Many have been staying with relatives or in public buildings left intact, leading to overcrowding.

Government officials have told humanitarian workers to stop mass burials and wait for coffins to be delivered to the area.

The floods are the latest major disaster in Africa highlighting the vulnerability of countries with poor urban planning and weak infrastructure to the impacts of climate change.

They have led to calls for better response plans as warming temperatures are increasing the intensity and frequency of Africa's rains, according to United Nations climate experts.

World+Biz

Flood / Congo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

4h | Habitat
Tamara Abed. Illustration: TBS

'People think Brac only works for the poor, but we work with many different models for nation-building'

5h | Panorama
At present, there are 30 trees on Sat Masjid Road. Many are keeping watch at night to protect the remaining trees. Photo: Naim Ul Hasan

Felling trees and defying public outcry: The Dhaka South way

7h | Panorama
All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Is captaincy negatively affecting Tamim’s performances?

Is captaincy negatively affecting Tamim’s performances?

17h | TBS SPORTS
Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

22h | TBS Stories
Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

1d | TBS World
Malar: The largest traditional sailing wooden boat of Bengal

Malar: The largest traditional sailing wooden boat of Bengal

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

2
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka