Over 100 dead or missing after boat capsizes in DR Congo

09 October, 2021, 02:45 pm
Fifty-one bodies had been recovered by late Friday from the sinking during the night of Monday to Tuesday

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

More than 100 people are dead or missing in the sinking of a boat on the Congo river, provincial authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo said Saturday.

Fifty-one bodies had been recovered by late Friday from the sinking during the night of Monday to Tuesday, and another 69 are believed to be missing, Nestor Magbado, a spokesman for the governor of the northwestern province of Mongala, told AFP. He said there were 39 survivors.

