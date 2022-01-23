Nightclub blaze kills at least 16 in Cameroon's capital

Africa

Reuters
23 January, 2022, 07:45 pm
23 January, 2022, 07:45 pm

A fire engulfed an upmarket nightclub in Cameroon's capital Yaounde in the early hours of Sunday, killing at least 16 people and injuring eight others, the government said.

"The incident was caused by the explosion of fireworks usually used in the nightclub," said the government, adding that this had caused a fire to break out on the ceiling, leading to further explosions and panic in the venue.

The fire started at about 2.30 a.m. (0130 GMT), according to the government statement, which said authorities had launched an investigation.

  

