Nigerian police may seek army help after violent protests

Africa

Reuters
03 August, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 02:30 pm

Related News

Nigerian police may seek army help after violent protests

At least three protesters were killed in northern Kaduna state on Thursday, Reuters reporters and protesters said

Reuters
03 August, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 02:30 pm
A person holds a Nigerian national flag, as demonstrators gather for the second day to participate in an anti-government demonstration to protest against bad governance and economic hardship in Lagos, Nigeria August 2, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Seun Sanni
A person holds a Nigerian national flag, as demonstrators gather for the second day to participate in an anti-government demonstration to protest against bad governance and economic hardship in Lagos, Nigeria August 2, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Seun Sanni

Nigerian police are on red alert and may seek the help of the military after protests against the cost of living and governance issues turned violent in some cities, the inspector general of police said.

At least three protesters were killed in northern Kaduna state on Thursday, Reuters reporters and protesters said.

Amnesty International said on Friday at least 13 protesters in total had been killed in three northern states, but the authorities have not commented on any deaths.      

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Some major cities, including the capital Abuja and Kano in the north appeared calm on Friday, a day after police and demonstrators clashed there, but further protests are expected     amid widespread anger over President Bola Tinubu's economic reforms that have increased hardship for ordinary Nigerians.

The inspector general of police, Kayode Egbetokun, said late on Thursday that police were fully mobilised and ready to respond swiftly to any further threats to public order.

"In the light of the current situation, the Nigeria Police Force has placed all units on red alert," Egbetokun said in a statement. 

"The police are equipped to respond appropriately to the unfolding situation and will get assistance from other security agencies, including the military if the need arises."

Inspired by youth-led protests in Kenya, Nigerians have organised the "#EndBadGovernanceInNigeria" protests online, saying they would sustain their action for 10 days.

Amnesty International said security forces were responsible for the deaths of the 13 people in Niger state, Maiduguri, which is the capital of Borno state, and Kaduna, all in the north.

"Our findings, so far, show that security personnel at the locations where lives were lost deliberately used tactics designed to kill while dealing with gatherings of people protesting hunger and deep poverty," it said.

A Nigerian police spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kaduna state police spokesperson Mansur Hassan said on Thursday that the police had fired tear gas at protesters but had not used live ammunition. 

Kano, a largely Muslim state and among the most populous in Nigeria, relaxed a 24-hour curfew imposed after protesters looted a shop and a government complex, while three other states also imposed curfews in some areas.

President Tinubu says that while he understands the pain caused by his reforms, which have fuelled inflation and weakened the currency, they are the only way to put Nigeria on a firm path to economic growth.

Top News / World+Biz

Kenya / Nigeria

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama
The campus hardly has any people around, save for a few staff members from different departments. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

A haunting silence grips DU campus

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

17h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

15h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

16h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

19h | Videos