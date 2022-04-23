New Ebola case confirmed in northwestern Congo, lab report says

Africa

Reuters
23 April, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 07:11 pm

Thermometers are pictured at the entrance of an Ebola Treatment Centre in the Eastern Congolese town of Butembo in the Democratic Republic of Congo, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Thermometers are pictured at the entrance of an Ebola Treatment Centre in the Eastern Congolese town of Butembo in the Democratic Republic of Congo, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A new case of Ebola has been confirmed in northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo, the National Institute of Biomedical Research said on Saturday, four months after the end of the country's last outbreak.

The case was detected in the city of Mbandaka, capital of Congo's Equateur province, said the institute. A health ministry spokesperson also confirmed the discovery.

Congo has seen 13 previous outbreaks of Ebola, including one in 2018-2020 in the east that killed nearly 2,300 people, the second highest toll recorded in the history of the hemorrhagic fever.

The last outbreak, also in the east, infected 11 people between October and December and killed six of them.

Ebola / Ebola Crisis / Ebola outbreak / Congo

