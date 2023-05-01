More than 800,000 may flee Sudan violence - UN

Reuters
01 May, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2023, 08:29 pm

Saudi citizens and staff of Saudi Airline pose for a group photo as they arrive at Jeddah Sea Port after being evacuated through Saudi Navy Ship from Sudan to escape the conflicts, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 23 April, 2023. Saudi Ministry of Defense/Handout via REUTERS
Saudi citizens and staff of Saudi Airline pose for a group photo as they arrive at Jeddah Sea Port after being evacuated through Saudi Navy Ship from Sudan to escape the conflicts, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 23 April, 2023. Saudi Ministry of Defense/Handout via REUTERS

More than 800,000 people may flee Sudan as a result of fighting between military factions, including many who had already come there as refugees, a UN official said on Monday.

"Without a quick resolution of this crisis we will continue to see more people forced to flee in search of safety and basic assistance," Raouf Mazou told a member state briefing in Geneva.

"In consultation with all concerned governments and partners we've arrived at a planning figure of 815,000 people that may flee into the seven neighbouring countries."

The estimate includes around 580,000 Sudanese, he said, with the others existing refugees from South Sudan and elsewhere.

So far, he said some 73,000 people have already fled to Sudan's seven neighbours – South Sudan, Chad, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Central African Republic and Libya.

At the same briefing, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Sudan warned that the humanitarian crisis was turning into a "full blown catastrophe" and that the risk of spillover into neighbouring countries was worrying.

"It has been more than two weeks of devastating fighting in Sudan, a conflict that is turning Sudan humanitarian crisis into a full blown catastrophe," Abdou Dieng, resident and humanitarian coordinator in the country, said via video link.

