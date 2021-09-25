More than 100 officials from Tunisia's Islamist Ennahda Party resign amid crisis

25 September, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 02:48 pm

Among the resignations are eight lawmakers and several former ministers, including former Minister of Health Abdellatif Mekki

A woman walks past the building of the Islamist Ennahda party headquarters in Tunis, Tunisia, July 29, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A woman walks past the building of the Islamist Ennahda party headquarters in Tunis, Tunisia, July 29, 2021. Photo :Reuters

More than 100 prominent officials of Tunisia's Islamist Ennahda party, including lawmakers and former ministers, resigned on Saturday in protest at the leadership's performance, the biggest blow yet to the party which is facing a severe split.

Ennahda, the biggest party in parliament, was thrown into crisis after President Kais Saied sacked the government and suspended parliament on July 25.

In a statement, 113 senior officials from the party said they had resigned due to wrong choices by Ennahda's leadership, which had led to its isolation and failure to engage in any common front to confront Saied's decisions.

Among the resignations are eight lawmakers and several former ministers, including former Minister of Health Abdellatif Mekki.

