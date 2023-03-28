Migrants tortured, forced into sex slavery in Libya: UN

Africa

BSS/AFP
28 March, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 09:16 am

Related News

Migrants tortured, forced into sex slavery in Libya: UN

BSS/AFP
28 March, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 09:16 am
FILE PHOTO: People walk at Martyrs&#039; Square in the early hours of Friday afternoon in Tripoli, Libya, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Hazem Ahmed
FILE PHOTO: People walk at Martyrs' Square in the early hours of Friday afternoon in Tripoli, Libya, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Hazem Ahmed

Migrants stuck in Libya while trying to reach Europe are being systematically tortured and forced into sexual slavery -- a crime against humanity, a United Nations investigation said Monday.

The probe said it was deeply concerned at the deteriorating human rights situation in the conflict-torn North African country.

"There are grounds to believe a wide array of war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed by state security forces and armed militia groups," the investigators concluded.

"Migrants, in particular, have been targeted and there is overwhelming evidence that they have been systematically tortured" in detention centres, the UN Independent Fact-Finding Mission on Libya said.

The report said there were reasonable grounds to believe that sexual slavery, a crime against humanity, was committed against migrants.

And the investigators voiced concern about the deprivation of liberty of Libyans and migrants throughout the country, in what they said could also amount to crimes against humanity.

They found numerous cases of "arbitrary detention, murder, torture, rape, enslavement, sexual slavery, extrajudicial killing and enforced disappearance, confirming their widespread practice in Libya".

People held in detention were regularly subjected to "torture, solitary confinement, held incommunicado, and denied adequate access to water, food, toilets, sanitation, light, exercise, medical care, legal counsel, and communication with family members", the investigators said.

But they said nearly all the survivors they interviewed did not lodge official complaints out of fear of reprisals, arrest, extortion and a lack of confidence in the justice system.

The three-member panel said there was a broad effort by the authorities in Libya to repress dissent by civil society.

The investigation found that Libyan authorities, notably the security sectors, were curtailing the rights to assembly, association, expression, and belief in order to ensure obedience, entrench self-serving values and norms, and punish criticism against authorities and their leadership.

The UN Human Rights Council set up the fact-finding mission in 2020 to investigate violations and abuses of human rights by all parties since the start of 2016.

The report was the mission's final update before its mandate expires.

Libya has seen more than a decade of stop-start conflict since the 2011 revolt that toppled dictator Moamer Kadhafi, with a myriad of militias forming opposing alliances backed by foreign powers.

It remains split between a nominally interim government in Tripoli in the west, and another in the east backed by military figurehead Khalifa Haftar.

World+Biz

migrants / libya / UN

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With Rokomari at the wheel, online book businesses drive ahead

With Rokomari at the wheel, online book businesses drive ahead

18m | Panorama
LG 674 L frost free: Refrigerator with UV Nano water dispenser

LG 674 L frost free: Refrigerator with UV Nano water dispenser

20h | Brands
Source: IMF World Economic Outlook, October 2022 (Chart 1); CEIC Asia Database and author’s calculations (Chart 2); CEIC Asia Database (Chart 3); World Bank World Development Indicator, 2023 (Chart 4). Charts 1 and 4 are calendar years, while Charts 2 and 3 are fiscal years.

It's mainly fiscal

22h | Panorama
Iftar made easy: Must-have appliances for stress-free Ramadan

Iftar made easy: Must-have appliances for stress-free Ramadan

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

14h | TBS World
Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

18h | TBS Stories
Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

21h | TBS World
Why it is difficult to return Aarav Khan

Why it is difficult to return Aarav Khan

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year