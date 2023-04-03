At least 20 killed in east Congo landslide on Sunday

Africa

Reuters
03 April, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 07:11 pm

At least 20 people were killed and several others are still missing following a landslide in east Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, the provincial government said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the locality of Bolowa, in Masisi territory in Congo's eastern North Kivu province.

"Following this tragic incident, twenty people... lost their lives and others are missing for which search efforts are ongoing," the North Kivu governor's spokesperson said in a statement.

There were no further details on the causes of the landslide and its impact.

