Keep your promises on climate finance, African leaders tell West

Africa

Reuters
03 November, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 11:17 am

Related News

Keep your promises on climate finance, African leaders tell West

Developed countries pledged in 2009 to provide $100 billion by 2020 but it is not currently expected to be met until 2023, although a US envoy and EU official said on Tuesday that it might be possible earlier

Reuters
03 November, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 11:17 am
Photo :Reuters
Photo :Reuters

African leaders demanded at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, on Tuesday that wealthy countries responsible for the bulk of carbon emissions make good on an earlier pledge to provide $100 billion a year to help poorer countries cope.

Africa, responsible for just 3% of global emissions, is seen as the most vulnerable region to climate change, as evidenced by crippling droughts in Madagascar this year which the United Nations referred to as "climate change famine."

Developed countries pledged in 2009 to provide $100 billion by 2020 but it is not currently expected to be met until 2023, although a US envoy and EU official said on Tuesday that it might be possible earlier.

"The world promised $100 billion. The world promised more money for adaptation. The world needs to keep its promises," Democratic Republic of Congo's president, Felix Tshisekedi, said at a session focused on Africa's adaptation to such climate change events as more devastating droughts and cyclones.

"Africa cannot be left on its own to deal with increasingly damaging effects," he told the conference.

Not all of the $100 billion is due for Africa.

Tshisekedi, currently African Union chair, said the continent was now receiving just $6 billion a year for adaptation but that it required at least $33 billion.

Ghana's president, Nana Akufo-Addo, also called on Western countries to meet the $100 billion target as well as step up technology transfers and green debt swaps  "Africa has done the least to cause climate change and yet our people, especially our youth, will suffer its impact the most," he said.

World+Biz

Africa / climate finance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

1d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

1d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

1d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club