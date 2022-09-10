Islamic State affiliate kills 30 civilians in Mali raid, militia says

Africa

Reuters
10 September, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 09:18 pm

Related News

Islamic State affiliate kills 30 civilians in Mali raid, militia says

Reuters
10 September, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 09:18 pm
A United Nations peacekeeper secures the MINUSMA base after a mortar attack in Kidal Mali, June 8, 2017. Picture taken June 8 2017. MINUSMA/Sylvain Liechti handout via REUTERS
A United Nations peacekeeper secures the MINUSMA base after a mortar attack in Kidal Mali, June 8, 2017. Picture taken June 8 2017. MINUSMA/Sylvain Liechti handout via REUTERS

Members of an Islamic State affiliate in Mali killed about 30 civilians in an attack this week on a town in a violence-plagued area bordering Burkina Faso and Niger, a coalition of pro-government militia said late on Friday.

Mali has faced instability since 2012, when Islamists hijacked an ethnic Tuareg rebellion in the north. Since then they have spread across West Africa's Sahal, killing thousands and displacing more than 2 million people in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

The coalition, known as the Platform, said several hundred militants attacked its fighters and forced them to retreat on Tuesday near Talataye in the Gao region - long a hotspot for jihadist and militia violence.

As well as attacking local residents, the militants looted shops and burned food stocks, the Platform said in an online statement, adding that three of its fighters had also been killed.

"Reinforcements dispatched by the Platform reached the town where they discovered the massacre as well as hundreds of women and children who had been wandering the town without food for two days," it said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the alleged attack.

Malian authorities did not respond to a request for comment.

In March, the UN peacekeeping force in Mali expressed concern about the deteriorating security situation in the same area of central Mali, decrying the deaths of hundreds of civilians in a surge of attacks by the Islamic State affiliate. 

World+Biz

Mali / Islamic State (IS)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An immature Forktail. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-backed Forktail: ‘Delight is as the flight‘

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The revolutionary monarchy of Elizabeth II

9h | Panorama
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

9h | Food
Customers enjoying fuchka at Tong‘s restaurant. Photo: MD Pramanik/ TONG NYC

Tong: A vision to popularise Bangladeshi street food among New Yorkers

11h | Food

More Videos from TBS

The story before firing up your PC

The story before firing up your PC

2h | Videos
How Dhaka will be like that after the implementation of DAP

How Dhaka will be like that after the implementation of DAP

4h | Videos
Will "Vikram-Veda" make a new record?

Will "Vikram-Veda" make a new record?

5h | Videos
What you need to know about Suicide Prevention Day

What you need to know about Suicide Prevention Day

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

5
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’