IMF staff, Kenya reach agreement on over $1b of new financing

Africa

Reuters
23 May, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 09:31 pm

Related News

IMF staff, Kenya reach agreement on over $1b of new financing

Reuters
23 May, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 09:31 pm
IMF staff, Kenya reach agreement on over $1b of new financing

International Monetary Fund staff and Kenya have reached an agreement that could unlock more than $1 billion of new financing, which could help relieve pressure on government finances in East Africa's largest economy.

Kenya's finances have been under strain from rising debt repayments and the effects of the worst drought in four decades, although the IMF's managing director said earlier this month she was not expecting the country to default.

The IMF said in a statement on Tuesday that the agreements included the latest review of Extended Fund Facility and Extended Credit Facility arrangements approved in April 2021 and a new arrangement under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility.

Fund staff agreed with Kenyan officials to extend the Extended Fund Facility and Extended Credit Facility arrangements by another 10 months to April 2025 to give more time to meet all the requirements, and to increase the amount of money available to Kenya under those facilities by about $544 million.

Kenya will also have access to about $544 million under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility, designed to bolster climate change resilience and adaptation.

The IMF said cumulative funding committed to Kenya under the three facilities amounted to about $3.5 billion and that the staff-level agreement was expected to be considered by its executive board in July.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

IMF Loan / Kenya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'Focus on tax evaders': Zero tax payers lament proposed new rule

12h | Panorama
Photo: Maruf Raihan and Plural Works

Mirza Bari village home: A neat archi-type of sustainable design

10h | Habitat
Photo: Hindustan Times

Creative decorating hacks and ideas to transform your small bathroom

12h | Habitat
Infographic: TBS

Phoenix: The bicycle that once carried a generation on its back

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

2h | TBS World
Why South Korean content is so popular

Why South Korean content is so popular

9h | TBS Entertainment
Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

12m | TBS World
Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss