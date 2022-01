A general view shows the scene of an explosion in the Hamarweyne district of Mogadishu, Somalia, January 12, 2022. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A huge blast went off in the Somali capital on Wednesday on a road leading to the airport and at least four bodies were seen lying at the explosion scene, a Reuters witness said.

The Reuters photographer said the explosion had also damaged four cars and two motor rickshaws. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.