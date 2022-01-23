Heavy gunfire heard in Burkina barracks, gov't denies army takeover

Africa

Reuters
23 January, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 04:33 pm

Related News

Heavy gunfire heard in Burkina barracks, gov't denies army takeover

Reuters
23 January, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 04:33 pm
File Photo: A military barrier is placed along a street leading to Burkina Faso&#039;s army headquarters in the capital Ougadougou, Burkina Faso March 2, 2018. Reuters/Anne Mimault
File Photo: A military barrier is placed along a street leading to Burkina Faso's army headquarters in the capital Ougadougou, Burkina Faso March 2, 2018. Reuters/Anne Mimault

Summary

  • Government denies reports army has taken over
  • Camp houses army's general staff and a prison
  • Inmates include soldiers involved in 2015 coup attempt
  • Authorities ban planned protests in Ouagadougou

Gunfire rang out from several military camps in Burkina Faso early on Sunday, the government said, but it denied the military had seized power.

Heavy arms fire at the capital Ouagadougou's Sangoule Lamizana camp, which houses the army's general staff and a prison whose inmates include soldiers involved in a failed 2015 coup attempt, began at least as early as 5:00 a.m. (0500 GMT), a Reuters reporter said.

The reporter later saw soldiers firing into the air in the camp, and the air base close to Ouagadougou airport. A witness also reported gunfire at a military camp in Kaya, around 100 kms (62 miles) north of Ouagadougou.

Burkina Faso's government confirmed gunfire at some military camps but denied reports on social media that the army had seized power.

Speaking on national television, Defence Minister General Bathelemy Simpore denied rumours that President Roch Marc Kabore had been detained, adding the motive behind the gunfire was still unclear.

"The head of state has not been detained; no institution of the country has been threatened," Simpore said. "For now, we don't know their motives or what they are demanding. We are trying to get in contact with them," he said, adding that calm had returned to some of the barracks.

Governments in West and Central Africa are on high alert for coups after successful putsches over the past 18 months in Mali and Guinea. The military also took over in Chad last year after President Idriss Deby died on the battlefield.

Street protest 

Burkinabe authorities arrested a dozen soldiers earlier this month on suspicion of conspiring against the government.

The arrests followed a shake-up within the army's leadership in December, which some analysts saw as an effort by President Roch Kabore to shore up his support within the military.

Rising violence in the West African country by Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State killed over 2,000 people last year, prompting violent street protests in November calling for Kabore to step down.

Additional demonstrations were planned for Saturday, but the government banned them and the police intervened to disperse the hundreds of people who tried to assemble in Ouagadougou.

The government has suspended mobile internet service on several occasions, and the tense situation in November led the U.N. special envoy to West Africa to warn against any military takeover.

Among the inmates at the Sangoule Lamizana camp prison is General Gilbert Diendere, who was a top ally of Burkina Faso's former president, Blaise Compaore. Compaore was overthrown in a 2014 uprising.

Diendere led a failed coup attempt the following year against the transitional government. He was sentenced in 2019 to 20 years in prison. He is also currently on trial in connection with the killing of Compaore's predecessor, Thomas Sankara, during a coup in 1987.

World+Biz

Burkina Faso / Burkina Faso shootings / Burkina Faso army take over / Burkina Faso coup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: The office complex in London that Google has agreed to buy for $1 billion. Photo: Bloomberg

Nicer offices are coming back. Google bet another $1 billion on it

2h | Bloomberg Special
Illustration: TBS

Watch Ads, 100% discounts and other scams you should be aware of

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Dior Homme swings romantic with embellished men’s looks at Paris Fashion Week

4h | Mode
Selim RF Hussain. Sketch: TBS

Brac Bank plans to double business in next four years: MD

5h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Success in jujube Plantation

Success in jujube Plantation

1h | Videos
Shakib, Mustafiz in maximum base price of IPL auction

Shakib, Mustafiz in maximum base price of IPL auction

19h | Videos
Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

21h | Videos
DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

4
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna