Haiti: 11 killed in foiled prison break

Africa

BSS/AFP
04 January, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 11:56 am

Related News

Haiti: 11 killed in foiled prison break

Special police reinforcements that were called in exchanged fire with the inmates

BSS/AFP
04 January, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 11:56 am
Photo : BSS/AFP
Photo : BSS/AFP

Ten inmates and a police officer were killed during an attempt to escape from a Haitian prison, police said Monday.

"The toll that we have is eleven dead, including a police officer," police spokesman Gary Desrosiers told AFP of the incident which took place Friday at Croix-des-Bouquets, just outside the Haitian capital.

Three more police officers were seriously injured and will need to be medically evacuated to Cuba, he added.

The incident began at midday Friday, when an unknown number of inmates, who had firearms, tried to break out of the country's second largest prison.

The inmates took three police officers and a nurse hostage, according to Desrosiers.

While moving deeper into the high security establishment, these individuals seized three additional weapons including an assault rifle stored in an office.

Special police reinforcements that were called in exchanged fire with the inmates.

As a result, four weapons illegally introduced into the prison were recovered as well as the three from the guards' arsenal.

In February 2021, more than 400 inmates escaped from the same prison in broad daylight, an event that resulted in the deaths of 25 people, including the jail's director.

Top News / World+Biz

Haiti / prison

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Due to overpopulation and unplanned urbanisation, Dhaka is already an unlivable city. Photo credit: Mumit M

The DAP and its legacy of never-ending changes

39m | Panorama
People who continue to travel to Chhera Dwip seem hardly aware of the ecological damage their visit would cause to the ailing island. Photo: Kamrun Naher Chandni

Why govt plans to save St Martins is falling by the wayside

1h | Panorama
Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

22h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Collected

Rub away odour with Amco’s stainless steel bar

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Record export earnings in December

Record export earnings in December

20h | Videos
Apple inc starts its journey

Apple inc starts its journey

20h | Videos
Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

1d | Videos
Amazing health benefits of grapes

Amazing health benefits of grapes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report