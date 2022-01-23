Ghana blast leaves survivors with cuts and questions

Africa

Reuters
23 January, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 03:31 pm

Related News

Ghana blast leaves survivors with cuts and questions

The explosion exposed the risk of transporting mining goods in poor areas with limited emergency response

Reuters
23 January, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 03:31 pm
Nancy Nyarko, 51, a street vendor, receives medical attention for wounds suffered when a vehicle carrying mining explosives detonated along a road in Apiate, Bogoso, Ghana. January 22, 2022. Photo :Reuters
Nancy Nyarko, 51, a street vendor, receives medical attention for wounds suffered when a vehicle carrying mining explosives detonated along a road in Apiate, Bogoso, Ghana. January 22, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Nancy Nyarko was preparing porridge at her roadside stall near the edge of the village of Apiate in Ghana's western mining region when she heard a loud noise close by.

Looking up, she saw a motorbike had collided with a large truck and caught fire, Nyarko said, her right hand and left leg wrapped in bandages.

The crash happened at 13:25 on Jan 20. In less than an hour Apiate was reduced to a wasteland of rubble, timber and twisted metal, a 20m (65 ft) crater yawning at its core from an explosion. At least 13 people were dead and nearly 200 injured.

What residents didn't know was that the truck, owned by the Spanish company Maxam, contained 10 tons of explosives meant to blast rock in the Chirano gold mine, run by Toronto-based Kinross Gold Corporation, around 140 km (87 miles) further north.

The explosion exposed the risk of transporting mining goods in poor areas with limited emergency response.

The truck was on fire for 45 minutes before the blast, in which time residents were allowed to walk to the scene to take photos and video without police or firemen holding them back, eight eye witnesses said.

Survivors were left with cuts and lingering questions about extent of safety precautions and the speed and effectiveness of the authorities' response.

"The truck stopped and the driver got out and started waving," Nyarko said.

"He ran into a shop and told the people to get out. I couldn't hear him from where I was but I could see him gesturing for people to get away, so I also decided to leave," Nyarko said.

Ghana Police spokesman Kwesi Ofori told Reuters the truck had been escorted by a Maxam car with a flashing security light in front, and a police car behind.

A police document, shared by Ofori, showed the escort was carrying 10 tons of explosive and signed off by the regional command in Tarkwa on Jan. 19. The truck driver and policeman told a nearby school to evacuate its pupils and a fuel station to shut down, Ofori said.

"When he saw what happened, the policeman quickly reversed far away and started alerting people to be careful about what was happening," Ofori said.

"The escort police also alerted the fuel station and they shut. That also could have been a major disaster," Ofori said.

Nancy and seven other witnesses of the accident said they did not recall seeing a police escort and a Maxam car with a flashing light, or that a policeman helped warn the villagers.

The manager of the GOIL fuel station, Fred Antwi, said he did not speak to any police officers, and police from the station in Bogosoro, around a mile away, didn't arrive until after the blast.

"WE CALLED AND CALLED"

Maxam did not respond to a request for comment. A Kinross spokesperson said the vehicle was under the sole supervision of Maxam.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Ghana's minister of information, said police had initiated an inquiry into the sequence of events and facts surrounding the incident.

Many villagers fled but, as videos shared on social media show, curious spectators walked towards the flames.

At least eight witnesses said the truck was burning for 45 minutes before it exploded. Police said the interval between the crash and blast was 15-20 minutes.

"I spoke with the driver as he tried to call the fire service," said Kwame Mensa, his face patched with plasters.

"He kept saying something was about to happen. We called and called, but by the time they came, the worst had already happened."

World+Biz

Ghana / Blast / survivors

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: The office complex in London that Google has agreed to buy for $1 billion. Photo: Bloomberg

Nicer offices are coming back. Google bet another $1 billion on it

2h | Bloomberg Special
Illustration: TBS

Watch Ads, 100% discounts and other scams you should be aware of

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Dior Homme swings romantic with embellished men’s looks at Paris Fashion Week

4h | Mode
Selim RF Hussain. Sketch: TBS

Brac Bank plans to double business in next four years: MD

5h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Success in jujube Plantation

Success in jujube Plantation

1h | Videos
Shakib, Mustafiz in maximum base price of IPL auction

Shakib, Mustafiz in maximum base price of IPL auction

19h | Videos
Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

21h | Videos
DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

4
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna