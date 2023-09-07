G20 agrees membership for African Union on par with EU: Bloomberg News

Africa

Reuetrs
07 September, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 02:39 pm

The G20 leaders are expected to announce the decision during a summit in India this weekend

FILE PHOTO: Delegates ride in a buggy at G20 finance officials meeting venue near Bengaluru, India, February 22, 2023. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar
FILE PHOTO: Delegates ride in a buggy at G20 finance officials meeting venue near Bengaluru, India, February 22, 2023. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar

The G20 grouping of nations has agreed to grant permanent membership to the African Union, Bloomberg News said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move would give the African Union the same status as the EU, from its current designation of "invited international organization," it added.

The G20 leaders are expected to announce the decision during a summit in India this weekend, the report said.

