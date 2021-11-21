Five Chinese nationals kidnapped in DR Congo after attack near mine

Africa

Reuters
21 November, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 07:56 pm

Five Chinese nationals kidnapped in DR Congo after attack near mine

It was not clear who carried out the attack near the village of Mukera in South Kivu province

Reuters
21 November, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 07:56 pm
Five Chinese nationals kidnapped in DR Congo after attack near mine

Gunmen killed a policeman and kidnapped five Chinese nationals near a mine in southeast Democratic Republic of Congo overnight, a local official and an army spokesman said on Sunday.

It was not clear who carried out the attack near the village of Mukera in South Kivu province. Relations are already strained between Chinese mining companies and local authorities, who say some firms are operating illegally without licenses.

"An armed group exchanged fire with police. Five Chinese nationals were kidnapped," Major Dieudonne Kasereka, the army spokesman in the region, said.

A spokesperson at the Chinese embassy in Congo did not respond to a request for comment. The name of the mine site was not given.

In August, the governor of South Kivu, Theo Kasi, suspended the operations of six small Chinese companies, ordering all local and foreign staff to leave the sites. Protests erupted in some areas after companies did not close immediately, local media reported.

Separately, President Felix Tshisekedi is reviewing a $6 billion "infrastructure-for-minerals" deal with Chinese investors signed under previous president Joseph Kabila.

He said previously that some mining contracts could be reviewed because of concerns they are not sufficiently benefiting Congo, which is the world's largest producer of cobalt and Africa's leading miner of copper.

Even without disputes over contracts, restive eastern Congo is a difficult place to operate. Various militias fight to control land and natural resources. In recent weeks, the army has clashed with the M23 rebel group a few hundred miles north of this weekend's attack, near the border with Uganda, forcing thousands to flee. read more

On Saturday gunmen killed a ranger of Virunga National Park, the park said. M23 was likely to be responsible, it said.

World+Biz

Chinese nationals kidnapped

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

1d | Videos
Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
BRO, Know Your Emoji

BRO, Know Your Emoji

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

3
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan

6
File photo of the damaged part of Tongi Bridge. Photo/TBS
Infrastructure

Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  