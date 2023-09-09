Factbox: Major earthquakes recorded in Morocco's seismic history

A powerful earthquake struck Morocco's High Atlas mountains late Friday night causing widespread devastation and loss of life. Preliminary reports indicate at least 296 fatalities and 153 injuries.

The earthquake's epicentre was in close proximity to the vibrant city of Marrakech, where some historic buildings within the UNESCO World Heritage site's old city collapsed.

This recent disaster bears a bleak resemblance to another dark chapter in Morocco's recent history, the 2004 earthquake in al-Hoceima, which claimed at least 628 lives and left 926 people injured.

Here's a look at Morocco's seismic history, marked by notable earthquakes in recent decades:

2019: The town of Midelt experienced a magnitude 5.2 earthquake, which resulted in various houses being damaged, although fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

2016: Al Hoceima was struck by a formidable 6.3 magnitude quake, causing moderate damage and tragically claiming 15 lives

2007: A 6.0 magnitude earthquake affected both Portugal and Morocco, causing minor damage.

2004: The most catastrophic event in Morocco's recent history was the 2004 Al Hoceima earthquake, measuring 6.3 in magnitude, which led to severe damage, a staggering death toll of 628-631, and 926 reported injuries.

1960: The Agadir earthquake, with a magnitude of 5.8, claimed 12,000 to 15,000 lives and left uncountable homeless.

1761: A seismic event affecting Portugal, Morocco, and Spain resulted in unknown casualties and a destructive tsunami.

1755: Meknes was hit by a powerful earthquake of intensity IX, leading to nearly 10,000 casualties and severe damage.

1755: A major earthquake struck Portugal, Morocco, and Spain, with a magnitude of 8.5-9.0, resulting in several thousand lives lost and extensive damage, followed by a tsunami

Further back in history, the city of Fez faced two devastating earthquakes in 1624 and 1522, with intensities of IX and unknown impacts on casualties.