Ethiopian authorities detain more than 70 UN drivers - UN email

Pedestrians walk along a street in Lafto neighbourhood of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, November 5, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Pedestrians walk along a street in Lafto neighbourhood of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, November 5, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Ethiopian authorities have detained more than 70 drivers working with the United Nations, an internal UN email seen by Reuters on Wednesday said.

The ethnicity of the drivers was not clear. The state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on Sunday it had received many reports of arrests of Tigrayans in the capital.

Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu and foreign affairs ministry spokesperson Dina Mufti did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

