Ethiopia PM vows to dismantle regional military forces

Africa

BSS/AFP
09 April, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 03:36 pm

Related News

Ethiopia PM vows to dismantle regional military forces

BSS/AFP
09 April, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 03:36 pm
Ethiopia PM vows to dismantle regional military forces

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vowed Sunday to dismantle regional forces established by some states, warning that law enforcement measures would be taken against any "destructive" opposition.

The initiative first announced on Thursday aims to integrate such forces, which were set up unilaterally by some states, into the federal army, regional police or civilian life.

These forces have sparked controversy in the past, particularly during the brutal Tigray war, with security officials operating in Amhara region accused of severe human rights abuses.

Ethiopia's constitution allows its 11 states, drawn up along linguistic and cultural lines, to operate their own regional police forces.

But over the last 15 years, some states have gradually established separate forces, acting outside these constitutional constraints.

In a statement published on his Twitter account on Sunday, Abiy said "Ethiopia had encountered difficulties... in relation to regional special forces," pointing out the existence of illegal checkpoints, smuggling and banditry.

Regional forces and local militias bolstered support for federal troops in their two-year war against Tigrayan rebels, until a peace deal was signed in November 2022, angering some Amhara residents who have a long history of border disputes with Tigray.

Reports of localised unrest have also emerged in Amhara where regional forces have begun to disarm, with Abiy saying the government would "try to convince and explain (the decision) to those who oppose without understanding."

"Law enforcement measures will be taken against those who play deliberate destructive roles," he warned.

"This decision will be implemented even (if we have to) pay a price, for the sake of Ethiopia's... unity and for the people's peace."

Since war erupted in northern Ethiopia in November 2020, Amhara forces and local militias known as Fano have occupied western Tigray, an area claimed by Amhara and Tigray, which remains inaccessible to journalists.

Following a visit to Ethiopia last month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Amhara forces had committed "ethnic cleansing" by forcibly transferring people out of western Tigray.

All parties to the conflict have been accused of possible war crimes by UN investigators.

The war began when Abiy sent troops into Tigray after accusing the TPLF, once the dominant party in Ethiopia, of attacking army bases.

World+Biz

Ethiopia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Implementing circularity in the fashion industry of Bangladesh has some challenges but by addressing these properly, we can reap the enormous benefits it offers. Photo: Reuters

The imperatives of circular fashion

3h | Panorama
Martin Ivens. Illustration: TBS

Intellectuals still have a key role to play in politics

3h | Thoughts
Raisa Adiba. Illustration: TBS

How discriminatory language towards women is normalised in families, workplaces

5h | Thoughts
Policymakers are concerned that increased profit margins may have a big role to play in inflation. Photo: Reuters

How company profits are keeping prices high

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

2h | TBS Stories
How Caffaine Beats Sleep?

How Caffaine Beats Sleep?

4h | TBS Stories
Nahida’s flowers in fashion attires

Nahida’s flowers in fashion attires

4h | TBS Stories
FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

20h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

4
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs