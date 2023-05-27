Egypt unearths mummification workshops, tombs in ancient burial ground

Africa

Reuters
27 May, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2023, 07:50 pm

Related News

Egypt unearths mummification workshops, tombs in ancient burial ground

Reuters
27 May, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2023, 07:50 pm
Reflections of people are seen on the unearthed ancient artefacts displayed after a conference to announce the newly discovered site where two embalming workshops for humans and animals along with two tombs and a collection of artefacts were found, near Egypt&#039;s Saqqara necropolis, in Giza, Egypt 27 May, 2023. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Reflections of people are seen on the unearthed ancient artefacts displayed after a conference to announce the newly discovered site where two embalming workshops for humans and animals along with two tombs and a collection of artefacts were found, near Egypt's Saqqara necropolis, in Giza, Egypt 27 May, 2023. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egypt unearthed human and animal mummification workshops as well as two tombs in the ancient burial ground of Saqqara, officials said on Saturday, marking the latest in a string of discoveries that the country hopes can help revive its vital tourism industry.

Mostafa Waziri, the head of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, told reporters that the two large "embalming workshops" date back to the 30th dynasty (380-343 BC) and the Ptolemaic (305-30 BC) eras.

The discovery was made after a year-long excavation near the sanctuary of the goddess Bastet, which is home to the catacombs of mummified cats in Saqqara, some 30 kilometres (18.6 miles)south of Cairo.

It was the same spot where hundreds of mummified animals and statues were uncovered in 2019.

"We found embalming workshops, one for humans and one for animals. We found all the tools that they used (in mummification) in ancient times," Waziri said.

Both workshops featured stone beds, clay pots, ritual vessels, natron salt, which is one of the main ingredients for mummification, and linens among other mummification instruments.

The Saqqara excavations also led to the unearthing of two small 4,400 and 3,400-year-old tombs nearby, belonging to two priests, Ne Hesut Ba of the Old Kingdom's fifth dynasty and Men Kheber of the late kingdom's 18th dynasty respectively.

Inscriptions of cultivation, hunting and other daily activities were found on the walls of Ne Hesut Ba's tomb while "scenes showing the deceased in different positions" were engraved in Men Kheber's tomb, officials said.

Egypt has carried out extensive digging operations in Saqqara and other ancient locations in recent years, which resulted in a number of high-profile discoveries.

The country plans to inaugurate the Grand Egyptian Museum, a state-of-the-art facility near the Giza Pyramids on the outskirts of Cairo, after construction is completed later this year.

Egypt hopes it can further lure back tourists after the industry started to rebound of late, having been battered by the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine.

Tourism revenues climbed to $7.3 billion in the second half of 2022, a 25.7% increase compared with the same period a year earlier, according to recently released central bank data.

World+Biz

Egypt / Egyptian mummies / tomb

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

17a Belmont street Aberdeen. Photo: Courtesy

Life in the Wild: How it all started

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Vintage-looking instant cameras: A trip down memory lane

9h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Dhriti: Exquisite bags for every occasion

10h | Brands
Extras in a movie set. Photo: Collected

A nurse, a beggar, or a police officer: The lives of extras in tinsel town

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

5h | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

2d | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

2d | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Illustration: Asifur Rahman
NBR

Tax return filing any time, but with penalty