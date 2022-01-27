Denmark pulls Mali troops out as junta takes swipe at France

Africa

Reuters
27 January, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 09:30 pm

Denmark pulls Mali troops out as junta takes swipe at France

Reuters
27 January, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 09:30 pm
French soldiers pass a donkey-driven cart outside the destroyed main market in Gao, March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
French soldiers pass a donkey-driven cart outside the destroyed main market in Gao, March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Denmark will start pulling its troops out of Mali after the West African country's transitional junta government this week insisted on an immediate withdrawal, a blow to France as its counter-terrorism operations in the Sahel begins to unravel.

The decision comes amid tension between Mali and its international partners including regional bodies and the European Union that have sanctioned Mali after the junta failed to organise elections following two military coups.

Tensions have escalated also over allegations that transitional authorities have deployed private military contractors from the Russia-backed Wagner Group to Mali, which some EU countries have said was incompatible with their mission.

"We can see that the Malian transitional government, or the coup generals, last night sent out a public statement where they again reiterated that Denmark is not welcome in Mali, and we of course will not put up with that," Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod told reporters on Thursday. "So therefore we have decided to withdraw our soldiers home."

Denmark had sent 105 military personnel to Mali on 18 January to join a European special forces mission, known as Takuba, that was set up to help Mali tackle Islamist militants. It said its troops had deployed after a "clear invitation" by Mali.

But the Malian government said this week it was surprised by the Danish presence, because a decision had yet to be made on a request from Denmark in June to deploy troops.

Denmark's withdrawal, which comes after Sweden affirmed earlier this month that it would leave Mali in March, is a headache for France, which had staked so much on "Europeanising" its Sahel intervention, where Paris has thousands of troops operating.

Relations between France and its former colony have soured and on Wednesday the junta lashed out at Paris telling it to stop interfering and to keep its "colonial reflexes" to itself.

France and 14 other European countries had urged the junta on Wednesday to allow Danish special forces to remain in Mali, rejecting the junta's claims their presence was without legal basis. Maiga responded that the Danes needed to withdraw immediately.

"We invite them (the Danes) to be careful about some partners who sadly have problems getting rid of their colonial reflexes," Maiga said.

The junta's decision to ask Denmark to leave is likely to impact future deployments, with Norway, Hungary, Portugal, Romania and Lithuania set to send troops this year.

Norway, Portugal and Hungary are still waiting for approval to deploy their special forces, the junta said.

World+Biz

Mali coup / French Mali / Mali Junta

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Tanzim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

10h | Pursuit
Built on a budget of just $2 million, this riveting structure stands as an embodiment to how much can be achieved with so little. Photo: Asif Salman/URBANA

Less is More: How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

11h | Panorama
As the confrontation between India and China becomes part of the status quo in South Asia, smaller states have begun to exert their own leverage. Photo: Reuters

As India and China Compete, Smaller States Are Cashing In

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

2h | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

1d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

1d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka