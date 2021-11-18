Death toll soars to 53 after attack on Burkina Faso security post

Africa

Reuters
18 November, 2021, 09:55 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 10:12 am

Related News

Death toll soars to 53 after attack on Burkina Faso security post

In a public address on Wednesday, Kabore said he understood why some citizens were angry about the attack and the circumstances leading up to it

Reuters
18 November, 2021, 09:55 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 10:12 am
Civil organisations hold a protest following an attack on a gendarmerie post, calling for Burkina Faso&#039;s President Roch Kabore to resign and for departure of French forces that patrol the country, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso November 16, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Civil organisations hold a protest following an attack on a gendarmerie post, calling for Burkina Faso's President Roch Kabore to resign and for departure of French forces that patrol the country, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso November 16, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Fifty-three people were killed in a weekend attack on a gendarmerie post in Burkina Faso, an updated government toll showed on Wednesday, as President Roch Kabore responded to a public outcry over the worst strike on security forces in years.

Sunday's bloodshed has provoked protests over the authorities' failure to curb a four-year Islamist insurgency that has killed thousands and forced more than a million people to flee their homes.

The attack, near a gold mine in Inata, a territory in the northern Soum region, killed 49 military police officers and four civilians, a government spokesperson said, updating a previous estimate of 32 killed.

On Tuesday, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Burkina Faso's capital, demanding Kabore resign for failing to rein in militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State who regularly target Burkinabe forces and civilians.

In a public address on Wednesday, Kabore said he understood why some citizens were angry about the attack and the circumstances leading up to it.

The personnel stationed at the gendarmerie post had run out of food and been forced to slaughter animals in the vicinity for the past two weeks, according to a memo sent by the post's commander to his superiors last week and seen by Reuters.

"We must no longer hear about food issues in our army," Kabore said, promising an investigation. "We must put our men in conditions that allow them to counter terrorism with all the courage and determination it takes."

Two senior security service commanders have already been dismissed, according to the government spokesperson.

Top News / World+Biz

Death toll / Burkina Faso

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

15h | Videos
Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

15h | Videos
Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

16h | Videos
JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records