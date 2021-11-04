Death toll in Lagos high-rise collapse rises to 36: emergency services

Africa

BSS/AFP
04 November, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 03:14 pm

BSS/AFP
04 November, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 03:14 pm
People gather at the site of a collapsed 21-story building in Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria, November 1, 2021. Photo :Reuters
People gather at the site of a collapsed 21-story building in Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria, November 1, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The death toll in a collapsed high-rise in an upscale area of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos has risen to 36, the emergency services said Thursday.

"So far, 36 people -- 33 males and three females -- have been confirmed dead, while there were nine survivors," Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, general manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) told AFP.

World+Biz

Lagos / Collapse

