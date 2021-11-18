Death toll from gunmen attack in Nigeria's northwest rises to 43

Africa

Reuters
18 November, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 11:13 am

Related News

Death toll from gunmen attack in Nigeria's northwest rises to 43

The state government had said 13 people were killed while another two were killed in another town east of the state capital

Reuters
18 November, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 11:13 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

At least 43 people have died following raids by gunmen in Nigeria's Sokoto state this week, three times more than the initial death toll given by officials, a spokesman for the state governor said on Wednesday.

Although the military is conducting an operation to stamp out a tide of violence by armed gangs known as bandits in the northwest, including a telecoms blackout, the violence and kidnappings have continued.

The latest attacks in Sokoto's Illela town bordering Niger republic town took place from Sunday night into the early hours of Monday morning.

The state government had said 13 people were killed while another two were killed in another town east of the state capital.

"However, at the time of the governor's visit Wednesday afternoon the toll has risen to 43," Muhammad Bello, the governor's spokesman said in a statement.

Last month, gunmen killed at least 43 people in another attack in the state.

Armed gangs operating for profit have killed or kidnapped hundreds of people across northwestern Nigeria this year.

World+Biz

Nigeria / Death toll

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

15h | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

15h | Videos
Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

16h | Videos
JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records