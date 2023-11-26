Death toll from flooding in Somalia climbs to nearly 100

Reuters
26 November, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 08:47 am

Death toll from flooding in Somalia climbs to nearly 100

The flooding has been described as the worst in decades and has displaced about 700,000 people

Reuters
26 November, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 08:47 am
An aerial view shows flooded fields following heavy rains in Baidoa, Somalia, November 16, 2023. REUTERS/Feisal Omar/File Photo
An aerial view shows flooded fields following heavy rains in Baidoa, Somalia, November 16, 2023. REUTERS/Feisal Omar/File Photo

The number of people killed by floods from heavy rains in Somalia has climbed to 96, state news agency SONNA said on Saturday.

"Somalia's flood death toll climbs to 96," SONNA said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, adding the figure had been confirmed by Mahamuud Moallim, the head of the country's disaster management agency.

Like the rest of east and Horn of Africa, Somalia has been battered by relentless heavy rains that begun in October, caused by the El Nino and Indian Ocean Dipole weather phenomena.

Both are climate patterns that impact ocean surface temperatures and cause above-average rainfall.

The flooding has been described as the worst in decades and has displaced about 700,000 people, according to the United Nations.

The intense rains have unleashed widespread flooding across the country, triggering displacement and exacerbating an already existing humanitarian crisis caused by years of insurgency.

In neighbouring Kenya the floods have so far killed 76 people, according to the Kenyan Red Cross, and also unleashed widespread displacement, destruction of roads and bridges and left many residents without shelter, drinking and food supplies, according to the charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

