Death toll from boat mishap in northern Nigeria rises to 29: official

BSS/AFP
02 December, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 03:05 pm

Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

The death toll from a boat mishap in northern Nigeria's Kano state rose to 29 as more bodies have been retrieved, an official said on Wednesday.

A total of 29 bodies have been recovered so far, mostly children and women, while 14 others are still missing following the boat mishap that occurred in Bagwai town of Kano state on Tuesday, Commissioner of Information Muhammad Garba said at a press briefing.

Seven people have been rescued and are receiving treatment in a local hospital, said Garba, adding the rescue operation is still ongoing.

He said the state government has set up a committee to investigate the incident and offer solutions to prevent future incidents. Meanwhile, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari expressed condolences in a statement on Wednesday over the tragic boat accident.

He assured the state government of the support of all federal agencies as the rescue operation continues.

"As efforts are being made to rescue the passengers still unaccounted for, I join fellow citizens in praying for the repose of those lost and for the safety and well-being of all the others," Buhari said.

The boat was ferrying 50 people with some loads when it capsized en route Bagwai town of Kano state from Hayin Badau, another town of the state, according to a statement from the state government earlier on Wednesday, blaming the accident on overloading.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

