CAR landmine blast injures 3 Bangladeshi UN peacekeepers

Africa

UNB
02 January, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 09:36 am

Related News

CAR landmine blast injures 3 Bangladeshi UN peacekeepers

This is the fourth time that the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) peacekeepers have fallen victim to explosive devices detonating beneath UN vehicles

UNB
02 January, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 09:36 am
File Photo. Picture: UN
File Photo. Picture: UN

Three Bangladeshi peacekeepers were injured Friday in the northwest of the Central African Republic (CAR) as a landmine exploded in Bohong, the UN mission in the country said Saturday.

This is the fourth time that the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) peacekeepers have fallen victim to explosive devices detonating beneath UN vehicles.

Earlier, three Tanzanian peacekeepers were injured in a similar incident in the southwest of the country Thursday.

Mankeur Ndiaye, special representative of the secretary-general and head of MINUSCA, wished a prompt recovery to the six peacekeepers from Bangladesh and Tanzania wounded on Thursday and Friday.

The Mission chief strongly condemned the use of unidentified device explosives by armed groups in the Central African Republic.

Back in November, a rogue attack by elements of the presidential guard against a vehicle from the mission left 10 unarmed Egyptian blue helmets injured in Bangui.

Two were seriously hurt in Friday's incident in Bohong in Ouham-Pende province more than 500 kilometres from the capital Bangui, MINUSCA said.

The two seriously hurt were helicoptered to the town of Bouar for treatment at a MINUSCA-run hospital, it added.

On Thursday, three Tanzanian peacekeepers serving on MINUSCA were injured as their vehicle struck an unidentified explosive device, also thought to have been a landmine.

One of the soldiers was seriously hurt, and needed to be evacuated to Bouar for treatment and then on to the capital, Bangui, MINUSCA informed.

Photo: MINUSCA
Photo: MINUSCA

More than 14,000 uniformed personnel serve MINUSCA, which has been in the country since 2014, following the eruption the previous year of deadly inter-communal violence between mainly Christian and mainly Muslim militias, which destabilised the CAR.

The government declared a unilateral ceasefire in October. Although much of the country of 5 million remains in the grip of armed groups, positive steps have been made this year to strengthen democracy and the rule of law.

More than 87,000 personnel in UN peacekeeping missions are confronting greater threats today because conflicts have become more complex and are driven by an increasing number of factors ranging from ethnic tensions and the impact of organised crime to illegal exploitation of resources and terrorism, UN peacekeeping chief said November 19.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix said even compared to two or three years ago, "most of our peacekeeping missions have a political and security environment that has deteriorated."

Photo: MINUSCA
Photo: MINUSCA

In addition and "equally important," he said, is that the conflicts are "multi-layered" and very often local and national, but also regional and global.

He pointed to Africa's impoverished Sahel region, which is seeing increasing terrorist activity, as an example.

The UN now has 12 far-flung peacekeeping operations – six in Africa, four in the Middle East, one in Europe and one in Asia – with the more than 66,000 military personnel from 121 countries joined by over 7,000 international police and 14,000 civilians.

He said the peacekeeping department has circulated a list to UN member nations of what it needs to improve the protection of peacekeepers against ambushes, improvised explosive devices and attacks, and to protect their camps.

The list also includes improved medical support and equipment to make peacekeepers more nimble, mobile and reactive, especially more helicopters, he said.

If the peacekeeping department and peacekeepers are better at using digital technology, the men and women in the field can be better protected, Lacroix said.

Bangladesh / Top News / World+Biz

UN / UN Peacekeeping Mission / Bangladeshi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

This nursery is among just a few nurseries in the country that are exclusively dedicated to growing orchids. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inside Mazumder Greenery’s blooming business of orchids

1h | Panorama
Waterhen flies vertically up.

The recipe for looking at and appreciating a waterhen!

22h | Panorama
Vestrahorn is known as &quot;batman mountain&quot; because of its particular shape and the gothic atmosphere that surrounds it. Photo: Juan Pablo Bassi.

The land of midnight sun and hot springs

23h | In Focus
Tarbiyatul Millat Academy Madrasa, from which Kamruzzaman Kanto completed his Dakhil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Aminbazar killing: The decade-old trauma of the victims’ families

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Globally new year celebration

Globally new year celebration

11h | Videos
An apple a day keeps the doctor away

An apple a day keeps the doctor away

11h | Videos
Dhaka International Trade Fair begins at Purbachal

Dhaka International Trade Fair begins at Purbachal

12h | Videos
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

3
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

6
Bangladesh Bank logo
Banking

Bank accounts to be inoperable after 6 months of inactivity