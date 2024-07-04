Cameroon president's daughter hints at same-sex relationship

Brenda Biya, the 26-year-old daughter of Cameroon's president, has posted a photo on Instagram showing her kissing Brazilian model Layyons Valença.

The image has ignited mixed reactions in Cameroon, where same-sex relationships are illegal, reports BBC.

"I'm crazy about you & I want the world to know," Biya wrote, adding a love heart emoji.

Her 91-year-old father, Paul Biya, has been Cameroon's president since 1982, making him one of Africa's longest-serving leaders. In Cameroon, individuals involved in same-sex acts or relationships can face up to five years in prison.

Biya, a musician living abroad who performs under the name King Nasty, did not explicitly state her sexuality when she posted the picture of the kiss, says BBC.

Transgender Cameroonian activist Shakiro was among those who praised Biya, saying her Instagram post could be a "turning point for the LGBTQ+ community in Cameroon".

Shakiro said Biya "is now positioning herself as a voice for social change in a country where taboos are deeply rooted".

While some have praised Biya for her post, many social media users in Cameroon have responded with homophobic comments.

This incident has also raised questions about whether coming out is a privilege that only a select few in the country can enjoy.

"I love this for Cameroon's First Daughter," LGBT activist Bandy Kiki said in a Facebook post.

"However, it highlights a harsh reality: Anti-LGBT laws in Cameroon disproportionately target the poor. Wealth and connections create a shield for some, while others face severe consequences."

According to BBC, human rights groups have previously criticized Cameroon's strict laws against members of the LGBT community.

In 2022, Human Rights Watch urged Cameroon to "take urgent action to revoke this discriminatory law and to ensure that the human rights of all Cameroonians, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or sex characteristics, are upheld".

The government - and President Biya himself - have not officially commented on the story.