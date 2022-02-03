Burkina junta lifts nationwide curfew in force since coup

Africa

BSS/AFP
03 February, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 11:28 am

Related News

Burkina junta lifts nationwide curfew in force since coup

The coup leaders said the measure was taken "in view of the security context and in solidarity with the victims of insecurity"

BSS/AFP
03 February, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 11:28 am
A pro-democracy protester holds up a Burkina Faso flag at Place de la Nation in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, November 2, 2014. Reuters/Joe Penney
A pro-democracy protester holds up a Burkina Faso flag at Place de la Nation in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, November 2, 2014. Reuters/Joe Penney

Burkina Faso's junta lifted Wednesday a nationwide curfew they imposed after seizing power in a coup last month, the military announced.

The restrictions were imposed on January 24 after mutinous soldiers arrested President Roch Marc Christian Kabore following a revolt at several army barracks in the capital over the handling of jihadist attacks in the Sahel nation.

"The President of the Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration, President of Faso, Head of State, updates... the total lifting of the curfew
measure as of this day, February 2," Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo said in a press release.

The nation's nightlife will not completely resume as "popular celebrations and festive events are prohibited after midnight from Monday to Thursday and
after 2 am from Friday to Sunday", the junta said in a televised statement.

The coup leaders said the measure was taken "in view of the security context and in solidarity with the victims of insecurity".

Initially imposed from 9 pm to 5 pm, the national curfew was later reduced to midnight to 4 am before being lifted entirely.

Like neighbouring Mali and Niger, Burkina Faso has been caught up in a spiral of violence since 2015, attributed to jihadist groups affiliated to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State militant group.

The violence has killed more than 2,000 people and forced at least 1.5 million to flee their homes.

Sandaogo also reshuffled the country's military leadership, a change sought by soldiers in the January mutiny.

Former sports minister Colonel-Major David Kabre was appointed chief of the general staff of the armed forces, with Colonel Adam Nere becoming chief of
staff of the army.

World+Biz

Burkina Faso / coup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Teachers’ failure to adapt to online classes led to unattractive modules

53m | Panorama
Illustration: Asifur Rahman

5 ways to deal with unprofessionalism in the workplace

53m | Pursuit
Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

2h | Pursuit
Pran-RFL provided food relief to middle-class families during the pandemic. Photo: Courtesy

Pashe Achi Bangladesh: A CSR initiative that stood by people during the pandemic

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

End of Gayle era in IPL

End of Gayle era in IPL

15h | Videos
China celebrates 'year of tiger' this year

China celebrates 'year of tiger' this year

15h | Videos
Climate change’s impact on Antarctica’s penguins

Climate change’s impact on Antarctica’s penguins

15h | Videos
Forex earnings growing on exports, remittances

Forex earnings growing on exports, remittances

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

6
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb