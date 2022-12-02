Brazil's Lula needs minimum $29 billion waiver from spending cap to meet campaign promises, says aide

Africa

Reuters
02 December, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 10:30 pm

Related News

Brazil's Lula needs minimum $29 billion waiver from spending cap to meet campaign promises, says aide

Reuters
02 December, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 10:30 pm
Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva waves before attending a meeting at the transition government building in Brasilia, Brazil November 28, 2022. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva waves before attending a meeting at the transition government building in Brasilia, Brazil November 28, 2022. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

The transitional government of Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hopes to obtain Congress approval for a minimum 150 billion reais ($29 billion) waiver from the constitutional spending cap to meet campaign promises, congressman Reginaldo Lopes said on Friday.

The amount represents a significant reduction from the proposal officially filed in Congress to exempt 198 billion reais from the cap for four years starting in 2023, which would cover Lula's entire term.

Lopes, the leader of Lula's Workers Party in the Lower House, told reporters in Brasilia that a two-year waiver might be the path if there is a political agreement.

The waiver proposal had triggered negative market reactions, with economists warning it could push public debt to record levels and force the central bank to resume interest hikes after it paused an aggressive monetary cycle to tame inflation.

"If I have to say that there is a floor (for the proposal), in fact, it would be 150 billion reais ... I would say that it is the minimum of the minimum," said Lopes.

He said he hoped that the negotiations on the text would be closed next Wednesday so the bill could be voted on in the Senate and forwarded to the Lower House.

The proposal exempts the "Bolsa Familia" welfare program from a constitutional spending cap. It also removes some public investments from the ceiling, equivalent to a higher-than-expected percentage of federal revenues.

According to Lopes, there may be changes during the negotiations so that opening more budget space from the excess collection also occurs in 2022 to unblock the tight budget of outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro.

($1 = 5.2250 reais)

World+Biz

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva / Brazil's Lula / Brazil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers walk towards the construction site of the Lusail stadium - one of the seven stadiums built for this year’s FIFA World Cup - in Doha, Qatar in December 2019. Photo: Bloomberg

Migrant workers face worse choices than building World Cup stadiums

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collcted

Deeper and darker than you think: Illicit wildlife trade in Bangladesh

12h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why is it so difficult to correct NIDs, passports and certificates in Bangladesh?

13h | Panorama
Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Asians ruling World Cup!

Asians ruling World Cup!

2h | Videos
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie review

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie review

2h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 5

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 5

3h | Videos
Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill