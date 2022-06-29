Bodies of 20 migrants found in Libyan desert two weeks after last contact

Africa

Reuters
29 June, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 07:29 pm

Related News

Bodies of 20 migrants found in Libyan desert two weeks after last contact

Reuters
29 June, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 07:29 pm
Security personnel recover the body of a migrant in the area between Kufra city and Chadian border with Libya June 28, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Security personnel recover the body of a migrant in the area between Kufra city and Chadian border with Libya June 28, 2022. Photo: Reuters

The bodies of 20 migrants who got lost in the Libyan desert near Chad have been found, the ambulance service said on Wednesday, showing pictures of them lying around a black pick up truck on the sand.

The bodies were discovered by a truck driver travelling through the desert and were recovered on Tuesday about 320 km southwest of Kufra and 120 km from the border with Chad.

"The driver got lost ... and we believe the group died in the desert about 14 days ago since the last call on a mobile phone there was on 13 June," Kufra ambulance chief Ibrahim Belhasan said by phone.

Two of the bodies were Libyans and the others were believed to be migrants from Chad crossing illegally into Libya, Belhasan said.

Libya has become a major launching point for migrants seeking to reach Europe via the dangerous route across the desert and over the Mediterranean.

However, despite the conflict, its oil-based economy is also a draw for migrants seeking work.

World+Biz

libya / migrants / dead

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

5h | Panorama
If Bangladesh produces and exports high-value-added MMF products right now, we can increase our total export by around 25% in value. Photo: Mumit M

Time ripe for Bangladesh RMG sector to focus more on man-made fibres

9h | Panorama
Human Library Bangladesh has organised so far nine sessions; eight have been held in different parts of Dhaka and one in Khulna. Photo: Courtesy

Human Library Bangladesh: Where the halls come alive with human voices

10h | Panorama
Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Beautiful mural at Padma bridge

Beautiful mural at Padma bridge

2h | Videos
Ferry terminals wear deserted look, traders fear losses

Ferry terminals wear deserted look, traders fear losses

3h | Videos
Top 10: World’s longest bridges

Top 10: World’s longest bridges

4h | Videos
Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture