Blinken says situation in Sudan 'fragile', progress possible

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday the situation in Sudan was "fragile" but insisted there was still an opportunity to complete the transition to a civilian-led government.

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said on Saturday they had taken control of the presidential palace, the residence of the army chief and Khartoum international airport as clashes erupted with the army in an escalating power struggle amid talks on its integration into the military under a transition plan that would lead to new elections.

Speaking from Hanoi, Blinken said the situation was "fragile" as some actors "may be pushing against that progress".