Blinken says situation in Sudan 'fragile', progress possible

Africa

Reuters
15 April, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2023, 05:14 pm

Related News

Blinken says situation in Sudan 'fragile', progress possible

Reuters
15 April, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2023, 05:14 pm
FILE PHOTO - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken answers questions by the media at Stanford University, in Stanford, California, U.S. October 17, 2022. Josh Edelson/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken answers questions by the media at Stanford University, in Stanford, California, U.S. October 17, 2022. Josh Edelson/Pool via REUTERS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday the situation in Sudan was "fragile" but insisted there was still an opportunity to complete the transition to a civilian-led government.

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said on Saturday they had taken control of the presidential palace, the residence of the army chief and Khartoum international airport as clashes erupted with the army in an escalating power struggle amid talks on its integration into the military under a transition plan that would lead to new elections.

Speaking from Hanoi, Blinken said the situation was "fragile" as some actors "may be pushing against that progress".

World+Biz

Secretary of state Antony Blinken / Sudan / Sudan unrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image

How dire is the global water crisis situation?

3h | Thoughts
A document dated 23 March states that the United Kingdom has the largest contingent of special forces in Ukraine at 50 soldiers. Photo: Reuters

US intel leaks: What it reveals and what's next

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How nature has inspired motifs in the Bengal region

1d | Panorama
Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Scene of Cox's Bazar has changed during Ramadan

Scene of Cox's Bazar has changed during Ramadan

1h | TBS Stories
Ukraine forces pull back in Bakhmut

Ukraine forces pull back in Bakhmut

2h | TBS World
Fire in the market: Is it just ignorance?

Fire in the market: Is it just ignorance?

3h | TBS Today
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

4h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

5
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Infrastructure

Meridian Group builds Chattogram's first mixed-use building

6
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Bangladesh

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away