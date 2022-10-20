About 50 people killed in Chad protests, government says

Reuters
20 October, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 10:19 pm

People protest in Moundou, Chad, October 20, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media. Hyacinthe Ndolenodji/via REUTERS
People protest in Moundou, Chad, October 20, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media. Hyacinthe Ndolenodji/via REUTERS

About 50 people were killed and dozens injured in anti-government protests in Chad on Thursday, Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo told a news conference.

