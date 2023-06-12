41 killed in attack on camp in east DR Congo

Africa

BSS/AFP
12 June, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 09:51 pm

Related News

41 killed in attack on camp in east DR Congo

BSS/AFP
12 June, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 09:51 pm
File photo. Photo: Wikimedia
File photo. Photo: Wikimedia

Militants have attacked a camp for displaced persons in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, killing at least 41 people, a local official said Monday.

CODECO militiamen attacked the camp in Ituri province in the early hours of Monday, Richard Dheda, an official of the local administration for Bahema Badjere in Djugu territory, told AFP.

The CODECO, or Cooperative for the Development of the Congo, claims to protect the Lendu community from another ethnic group, the Hema, as well as the DR Congo army.

"They began to fire shots, many people were burned to death in their homes, others were killed by machete," civil society representative Desire Malodra said.

The Lala camp for displaced people is five kilometres (three miles) from Bule, the site of a UN peacekeeper base.

Ituri province is one of eastern DR Congo's violence hotspots, where attacks claiming dozens of lives are common.

CODECO militiamen attacked an army position in the Djukoth area of Ituri province's Mahagi territory late on Saturday, killing seven civilians.

After a decade of calm, the conflict between the Hema and Lendu communities rekindled in 2017, resulting in thousands of deaths and forcing more than 1.5 million people from their homes.

Much of eastern DR Congo is plagued by dozens of armed groups, a legacy of regional wars that flared in the 1990s and 2000s.

World+Biz

Congo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Watch your tone when you text me!

4h | Features
Firms will need to plan for a sufficiently broad set of outcomes and solidify risk-management approaches. Photo: Bloomberg

Strengthening the global balance sheet

11h | Panorama
During and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of school dropouts and child labourers rose proportionately in Bangladesh and many of these children never returned to school. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

World Day Against Child Labour: Pandemic dropouts make child labour elimination a pipe dream

13h | Panorama
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

3h | TBS World
Why are people afraid to go switch job?

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

10h | TBS Stories
Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

2d | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

3
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

5
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA