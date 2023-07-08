22 killed in air strike on Sudan's Omdurman - health ministry

Africa

Reuters
08 July, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2023, 08:40 pm

Related News

22 killed in air strike on Sudan's Omdurman - health ministry

Reuters
08 July, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2023, 08:40 pm
Smoke rises above buildings after an aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo
Smoke rises above buildings after an aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

At least 22 people were killed and scores injured in an air strike by Sudan's army on western Omdurman, the Khartoum state health ministry said on Saturday, as the war between the country's military factions entered its 12th week.

While the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) quickly dominated the capital Khartoum and its sister cities Omdurman and Bahri after fighting broke out on April 15, the army has launched air and artillery strikes.

The fighting, for which no mediation efforts have succeeded thus far, threatens to drag the country into a wider civil war, drawing in other internal and external actors in the East African nation that lies between the Horn of Africa, Sahel, and Red Sea.

Tensions between both sides had grown in the months leading up to the war over the chain of command and integration of their forces under a new transition to democracy.

At least 1,133 people have been killed in the fighting, according to the federal health ministry, which has flared in the capital and the Kordofan and Darfur regions, sparking ethnic violence in West Darfur state.

More than 2.9 million people have been uprooted, including nearly 700,000 who have fled into neighbouring countries.

It has also caused "alarming numbers" of rape and abduction of women and girls, according to aid agencies.

Fighting has focused on Omdurman in recent days, as the western part of the city is a key supply route for the RSF to bring reinforcements in from Darfur, its power base.

Strikes, including overnight on Friday, have also centred on the country's state broadcasting complex in eastern Omdurman. Other overnight strikes hit southern and eastern Khartoum.

The army said in a post on Facebook that special forces had killed 20 "rebel soldiers" and destroyed their weaponry.

Top News / World+Biz

Sudan / Air strikes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The most popular brand-new compact crossovers

6h | Features
Goats grazing in the now dried up river, where fish was once abundant. Photo: Masum Billah

Chandana: The death of a once mighty offshoot of Padma

11h | Panorama
With patients and their relatives crowding every single ward, there is hardly any place left — even on the floor — for new admissions. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dengue outbreak: Where we are failing

12h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Paakhi: Enter the realm of luxurious home textile

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Local IT companies expand their global footprint

Local IT companies expand their global footprint

23m | TBS Stories
US includes Cluster Bomb in weapons package

US includes Cluster Bomb in weapons package

1h | TBS World
How to fight with fatigue?

How to fight with fatigue?

11h | TBS Stories
5 Tips to navigate the transition from education to work

5 Tips to navigate the transition from education to work

4h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

5
5 foods that fight high cholesterol
Health

5 foods that fight high cholesterol

6

Basic Ali October 7, 2020