19 Bangladeshi nationals rescued from human traffickers in South Africa

Nineteen Bangladeshi nationals were rescued from suspected human traffickers in Mpumalanga of South Africa.

They were rescued after a dedicated Ehlanzeni District Intelligence Task Team pounced on the criminals on Monday (27 February).

Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, a Police spokesperson, said that the officers had received information about the hostages being kept at a house in Kamagugu outside Nelspruit, reports The Citizen.

"The members found 19 Bangladeshi males in a three-bedroom house. They further found that their cellphones were placed in one plastic bag, which suggested that they had no access to communicate with either their relatives or friends."

"As a result, a 52-year-old Bangladesh national, who served as the housekeeper was arrested for human trafficking and he is due to appear in Nelspruit magistrate's court soon," Mohlala said.

"Our investigation continues to probe their destination and the kingpins however preliminary investigation suggests that some were en route to Middleburg while others destined to Johannesburg."

The 19 men are currently looking at charges for contravention of the Immigration Act.