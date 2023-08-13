14 killed in attack on southwestern DR Congo village

Africa

AFP/BSS
13 August, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 12:48 pm

Related News

14 killed in attack on southwestern DR Congo village

Conflict broke out in Mai-Ndombe province in June 2022 over a land dispute between the Teke people and groups not originally from the area.

AFP/BSS
13 August, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 12:48 pm
Map of Democratic Republic of Congo: Collected
Map of Democratic Republic of Congo: Collected

At least 14 people have been killed in an attack on a village in southwestern Democratic Republic of Congo near the Angolan border, authorities said on Saturday.

Kwango provincial government spokesman Adelard Nkisi said the victims in Ipongi were killed by bullets and "machete blows".

A religious leader in the village, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the toll and said the attack on Friday followed the recent arrest of militiamen, who sent another team to "free four members" of their group.

Symphorien Kwengo, a civil society leader in Kwango province, blamed the armed Mobondo movement, formed in neighbouring Mai-Ndombe province last year.

41 killed in attack on camp in east DR Congo

Measures were being taken "to try to bring the situation under control", the provincial spokesman said.

Conflict broke out in Mai-Ndombe province in June 2022 over a land dispute between the Teke people and groups not originally from the area.

The fighting spread to the neighbouring provinces of Kwango, Kwilu and Kinshasa.

The United Nations estimates more than 3,000 people have been killed in the conflict between June 2022 and July 2023.

The DRC's government puts the death toll at 180, a figure unchanged since October 2022.

Top News / World+Biz

Congo / attack / killed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Fashion movement by Bangladeshi designer sweeps Africa

9h | Mode
One of the worst natural disasters in Hawaii&#039;s history has wiped out the historic town of Lahaina. Photo: DW

What caused Hawaii's devastating wildfires?

12h | Panorama
Arisha on 18 November 2020; Photo: Md Ashraf, her father.

Five-year-old fights for her life against rare disease. But her parents are fast running out of money

2h | Features
The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

2h | TBS Stories
Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

9h | TBS World
How to start content creation?

How to start content creation?

12h | TBS Graduates
TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

12h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free